Jordan E. Adams, III
Jensen Beach - Jordan E. Adams III, 83, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 10th. Born October 6, 1935 in Albemarle, North Carolina, "J" or "J.E.," as he was affectionately known, was the son of the late Jordan E. "Doc" Adams II and Mildred Adams. "J" held a degree in mathematics from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and an MBA from Auburn University. He was married to Faye, his Sanford, NC, high school sweetheart, for 63 years. A 26-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, "J" served as a navigator and earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, traveling the world with his entire family in tow. After retiring from the military, he and Faye moved to the Jensen Beach area where "J" began to turn his lifelong passion for photography into a profession. In order to further his skills, he received a B.A. in Photography from the Florida Institute of Technology. Always the adventurer, "J" enjoyed sailing, boating and cruising. He and Faye even set sail and "ran away" for 15 years, living aboard their boat and cruising the "Great Loop." They also enjoyed adventures in their RV, traveling from coast to coast where "J" could view the country through the lens of his camera. "J" was, above all, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Faye B. Adams of Jensen Beach, FL; son Michael J. Adams and his wife Sherry of Jensen Beach; son Jeff S. Adams and his wife Clarissa of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren: Madison (Madi), Amy, and David ; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. "J" was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Faye Adams and his brother William B. Adams. A celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am with full U.S. Air Force Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of "J" Adams may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 Ruhnke St., Stuart, FL 34997. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 16, 2019