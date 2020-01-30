|
Joseph Anthony DeMilia, 90, of Vero Beach passed away January 24, 2020.
He was born March 12, 1929 in Lynbrook, New York to the late Joseph DeMilia and Simmie Chase DeMilia.
Joe served in the United States Marine Corp.
In 1963 he drove Liberace's piano around the United States and Canada for his performances.
He moved with his family to Roseland, Florida in 1968 and then to Vero Beach where he lived until his passing.
Joe was a handyman and house painter, working for himself until retirement.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Sal DeMilia, Marie Combs, and Celia Cittadino.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Waite and one brother, Vincent Paul DeMilia.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020