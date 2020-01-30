Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeMilia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony DeMilia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Anthony DeMilia Obituary
Joseph Anthony DeMilia, 90, of Vero Beach passed away January 24, 2020.

He was born March 12, 1929 in Lynbrook, New York to the late Joseph DeMilia and Simmie Chase DeMilia.

Joe served in the United States Marine Corp.

In 1963 he drove Liberace's piano around the United States and Canada for his performances.

He moved with his family to Roseland, Florida in 1968 and then to Vero Beach where he lived until his passing.

Joe was a handyman and house painter, working for himself until retirement.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Sal DeMilia, Marie Combs, and Celia Cittadino.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Waite and one brother, Vincent Paul DeMilia.

Online condolences: www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -