Vero Beach - Joseph Anthony Katarincic, age 88 of Vero Beach, Florida and Barrington, Rhode Island and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Katarincic and his brother William, Joe was born, raised and was a long-time resident of Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from North Catholic High School and Duquesne University. Following graduation, he entered the United States Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant. Following his service, he returned to Pittsburgh to attend the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he found his love for the law. Following graduation, he joined the law firm of Kirkpatrick and Lockhart, the predecessor to K &L Gates. After 25 years, Joe founded the firm of Katarincic & Salmon, which he later merged into Thorp Reed and Armstrong. Known as a tenacious advocate who never backed down from a courtroom battle and may have even started a few of his own, Joe represented numerous local and national corporations in litigation issues and corporate transactions. His love of law carried over to his long-time teaching roles at both Duquesne School of Law (where he was a long-time member of the University's Board of Trustees) and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (where he served on its Board of Visitors), where he was known as a tough classroom teacher but an easy grader. Joseph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Donaghue Katarincic, his children, Julie (and Chris Breen), Jay (and Autumn) and Jim. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Conor and Courtney Breen and Jack, Molly and Charlie Katarincic, who made his world go around. His life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, Florida. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, Florida. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to the Joseph A. Katarincic, Sr. Endowed Scholarship at Duquesne University.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020