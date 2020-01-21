|
Joseph Anthony Roedig
Stuart - Joseph A. Roedig of Stuart, FL., was born in 1923 in Philadelphia, PA., and passed away January 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph M. and Theresa; his siblings Cecelia, Mary, and John; his former beloved wife Norma, and daughter Barbara Croce.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marie; sister Theresa; children Joseph (Pinky) and Robert (Angela); step children Stanley (Sharon) Hopek, Martin (Sue) Hopek, and Maryann (Robert) Cardinali; along with seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Joseph was a sergeant in the Army, serving proudly as a technician in the Pacific theater during WWII.
He continued his career in engineering electronics for Sperry Gyroscope and Fairchild Camera, residing in Plainview, NY.
Joseph was adept at woodworking and was a craftsman of the wood lathe, he enjoyed creating many beautiful pieces from exotic woods.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997; Resurrection Mass will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455; Committal Service will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020