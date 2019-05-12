Joseph B. Malloy Sr.



Jensen Beach, FL



Joseph B. Malloy 85, beloved husband of Mary Malloy with whom he shared 60 years of marriage, passed away peacefully May 6, 2019 in Jensen Beach, FL, from a short illness. Born in Lynn, MA in 1934 to Patrick and Mary (Davis) Malloy, Joseph moved to Salem, MA to raise his family. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, and worked in the Aerospace Industry for most of his career. He loved to travel with his wife and family, which he always had enormous energy that was also shown in everything he accomplished. He was a proud graduate of both Northeastern University and Suffolk University, with business degrees, including an MBA. Joseph continually was interested in improving the community where he lived, both Salem, MA and Jensen Beach, Florida. He volunteered at the Beacon 21 Condo Association which he was the past president, and he also helped with numerous neighborhood safety measures. Surviving Joseph is his beloved wife, Mary (Carr) Malloy, his son John, and daughter Anne Marie. He was pre-deceased by his son, Joseph B Malloy Jr. Brother in law to Mrs. Jeanne Higgins. He was uncle to Anthony, Scott, and Sean Taddeo, in San Gabriel, CA, and the Higgins family (Jimmy, Barbara, Rosemary, Maureen and Kathy) in Salem, MA. There will be a memorial mass on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at 11:00AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 1200 East 10th St. Stuart, FL 34996. Joseph enjoyed being a volunteer lector and usher at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stuart, FL for 5 years. There will be a memorial service in June 2019, in Salem, MA for family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's memory to the https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart, FL. Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019