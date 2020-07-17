Joseph DeMarzo
On the morning of Tuesday, June 30th, devoted husband, father and son, Joseph DeMarzo passed away at home in the company of the family he loved so much.
Joe was born on February 10th, 1947 in Corona, New York to Joseph and Carmella (Cavalcante) DeMarzo. Joe attended Newfield High School in Selden, New York and graduated in 1964. He went to the Aviation Academy in Saint Petersburg, Florida where he completed their school of aeronautics, obtaining his pilot's license in 1967.
In 1970, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy and joined Patrol Squadron 56 at the Naval Air Station in Keflavik, Iceland. Two years later, he transferred into the Naval Reserves stationed at NAS, Jacksonville, Florida and honorably left the Navy in 1975.
After his service, Joe moved to Middleburg, New York. While upstate, he realized two of his greatest passions. Joe had a love for the outdoors and camping and a desire to counsel and assist veterans returning home from the war. Joe also used his time back in New York to attend Syracuse University achieving a degree in Forest Technology in 1980.
Joe moved to Brookings, Oregon in the early 80's. While in Oregon, he joined the United States Forestry Service, opened his own business and became a father when his son Forest and daughter Jade were born. Soon after the birth of his daughter, Joe moved his family to Florida, where he began his 20 year career with the City of Vero Beach, working in electrical Transmission and Distribution.
In 2009, Joe retired from the City of Vero Beach and met his wife and best friend, Peggy. They were wed on Halloween in 2014, blending two loving families.
A fiercely independent individual, a devoted friend and father, a truly free spirit. We will miss this genuinely good human.
Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Carmella. He is survived by his honored father, Joseph Anthony DeMarzo, his cherished wife, Peggy (Sims) DeMarzo; Children, Forest DeMarzo and wife Rose, Jade DeMarzo, and Jon Durant and wife Tina; Grandchildren, Daisy DeMarzo, Rowan DeMarzo, Reed DeMarzo, Tyler Durant, Abigail Durant; Great-Granddaughter Zaylee Durant; Brother, Robert DeMarzo and wife Teresa; Sister, Carol Ann and husband Robert Bruni; Nephews, Robert DeMarzo and wife Jill, Michael Bernstien; Nieces, Jaqueline DeMarzo, Carly Maltais and husband Kenneth; Great-Nephews, Dominic DeMarzo, Carter Maltais, Easton Maltais; Great-Nieces Lyla DeMarzo, Annabel Maltais.
A celebration of life will be held at Joe and Peggy's home (a.k.a. Birmingham), 1225 6th Street, Vero Beach, Florida on Saturday August 1st from 2 until 4. Cemetery services will be held at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to StopSoldierSuicide.org
(www.tinyurl.com/joedemarzo
) in Joe's name, a cause to which he was deeply dedicated.