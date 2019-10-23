Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Joseph E. Morris Obituary
Joseph E. Morris

Longtime resident of Vero Beach and Roslindale, MA, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Coffey) Morris. Dear companion of Rita Todd of Vero Beach, FL. Devoted father of Joseph Morris and his wife Deborah of Roslindale, MA, and Robert Morris and his wife Donna of Weymouth, MA, Loving grandfather of Brendan, Abby, Madilan, and Aidan Morris. Brother of Diane Root and her late husband Laurence of NH, and Kenneth Morris and his wife Ann of Mansfield, MA. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Longtime employee of Boston Gas Company. He was a member of the Jacob Jones Post 2017, Dedham, MA. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed rooting for the local sports teams.

Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury, MA on Thursday, October 24th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, October 25th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, MA at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's memory to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
