|
|
Joseph F. Klemencic
Joseph F. Klemencic passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 in Mentor, Ohio at age 93. He was born on August 31, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio. Joseph was the beloved husband of Frances (deceased) of 70 years; cherished father of Ronald (Melissa), Linda Grady, and Karen Penicka (Eric); loving grandfather of Christopher, Michael (Wendy), Melissa, Jason, and Ricky; great-grandfather of Mia, Evan, and Gabriel. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie Klemencic; stepfather Frank Dolinar and sister Lillian. Joseph served in the Army during WWII, and was retired from Parker Hannifin Corp. in Cleveland, Ohio. Joseph will be interred alongside his wife, Frances, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery for veterans. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020