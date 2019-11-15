|
Joseph F. Zicari Sr.
Vero Beach - Joseph F. Zicari, Sr., 82, the most loving and brilliant husband, father, grandpa, and a true friend of many good people passed on August 22, 2019 at the Hospice House in Vero Beach.
He was born in Ontario, New York, on August 24, 1936 where he farmed with his father and brother as a young man. Joseph started his working life as a music teacher. He moved on to the furniture business where he started as an inventory clerk and worked his way to president of Lauer's Furniture Company in Rochester, New York. After Lauer's was sold, he moved to Tucker, Georgia in 1973 where he ran another furniture company. Then moved the family from Georgia to Plantation, Florida where he was general manager at Modernage Furniture in Miami. Joseph took to the road in 1979 as a manufacturer's representative for Brookwood Furniture Company. Finally to Vero Beach, where he finished his career in furniture and retired.
He loved to fish, golf, cook, play ping pong, pool, and was a joke teller.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanne (Penny), his sons, Dan (Colleen) and Joe Jr. (Candee), both of Vero Beach, and his brother, Sam (Barbara) living in Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019