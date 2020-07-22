1/1
Joseph Graziosi
1930 - 2020
Joseph Graziosi

Centerville, MA - Joseph Graziosi, 89, of Centerville, MA and Stuart, FL, formerly of Waltham and Somerville, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Rita (Aristea Kaloyanides) Graziosi (2016) and the loving father of Corine L. Graziosi, Joseph G. Graziosi, James Graziosi and his wife Donna and John Graziosi and his wife Theresa. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as his half-brother Albert Graziosi.

Joe was born in Boston and raised in Everett, MA. He served in the US National Guard for 4 years. Soon after, he began his career with Lehigh Metal Products where he met the love of his life, Rita. In 1960, he decided to leave Lehigh Metal and start a company of his own, Electronic Fasteners based in Boston now in Waltham. Over the years, the company grew to be a staple in the industry. He was proud of his employees and what they had accomplished. He and his partners celebrated over 61 years in the business.

When Joe retired in 1995, he and Rita moved full-time to the Cape and divided their time in Stuart, FL.

Services are under the direction of Doane, Beal & Ames in Hyannis, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society in Massachusetts www.cancer.org/about-us/local/massachusetts.html. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshy annis.com.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
Funeral services provided by
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
5087750684
