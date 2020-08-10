Joseph Harper
Stuart - Pastor Joe Harper entered into his eternal reward on August 7, 2020. Joe was born April 18, 1931 in Charleston WV. Joe was led to the Lord by Charles Mask in Hollywood, FL. in 1960. He made his call to preach the Gospel one year later. A graduate of the Missionary Baptist Seminary in Little Rock, AR. Joe went on to pastor the following churches: Geneva Baptist Church in Dequeen, AR, Fairplay Baptist Church in Benton, AR, and Greenwood Baptist Church in Butlerville,, AR.
In Florida, Joe pastored Central Baptist Church in West Palm Beach and First Baptist Church of Port Salerno for 41 years, retiring from full time pastoring in 2016. He continued to preach the Gospel in local churches as needed. A heart for missions, under Pastor Joe's leadership, First Baptist Church of Port Salerno raised nearly two million dollars to support various mission works around the world and here in the states. A dedicated warrior of Jesus Christ, during his 58 years of ministry, Pastor Joe preached numerous revivals in the states and around the world, winning many souls to Christ. "That if thou shall confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shalt believe in thy heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved." Rom, 10:9
Joe will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty; his sons, Michael and wife Carol, Joe and wife Josette, Tom and wife Nancy, Paul and wife Pauline; his daughter, Brenda and husband Chris Escobales; 2 nieces, Carol Scholl, Patty and husband, Rudy Castro: 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held for the immediate family at Pine Rest Cemetery in Port Salerno today, Tuesday at 10 am. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. An Online Guestbook is available at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com