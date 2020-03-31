|
Joseph Ignatius La Susa, a loving hero to his family, quietly passed away at his home on March 27, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family. Joseph was born August 17, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary La Susa. He grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and then went to college at the University of Dayton where he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Kirsch on St. Patrick's Day, 1961. They married August 4, 1962. Joseph later received his Master's degree from New York University. Joseph and Patricia settled in Saugerties, NY and later in Woodstock, NY before retiring to Hobe Sound, FL in 2002.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia and children Michael La Susa (Saugerties, NY), Deborah Griffin and her husband Chris (Chesterfield, VA) and Kevin La Susa (Rockledge, FL) and grandchildren Karissa Griffin (Richmond, VA), Jared Griffin and fiance Elyse Smith (Raleigh, NC), Colin Griffin (Richmond, VA), Nicholas La Susa (Saugerties, NY) and Michael La Susa Jr (Saugerties, NY). Joseph is also survived by his siblings Margie Chawla (Poughkeepsie, NY), Nina Beckman (Poughkeepsie, NY), Frank La Susa and wife Lea (Marlboro, NY) and Tom La Susa and wife Linda (Cape Coral, FL) plus a long list of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joseph has been a hero to his entire family, always putting everyone else before himself. He never raised his voice and was always there for each of us no matter what our needs were. He was an electrical engineer by trade and retired from IBM to teach computer science at the State University of New York in Stone Ridge, New York and Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York. He loved adventure and took his family hiking, biking, fishing and on many ski trips, plus canoe trips that traversed rapids or the Fulton Chain Lakes in upstate New York. He and his wife took annual trips to explore the islands in the Bahamas as well the mainland and islands surrounding Greece and Turkey with close friends on private boats.
Joseph's greatest joy was simply being with his beloved wife Patricia every day. They focused on living an active, healthy and loving life. They loved being with their extended family doing something active or trying to recreate the family business' authentic Sicilian pizza. Joseph also had a large group of friends who enjoyed a variety of social activities. They especially enjoyed playing pickle ball and going out to dinner. He and his wife also loved sailing and volunteering at the St. Lucie River Yacht Club.
Joseph lives strongly on in our hearts and memories and through the sweet lessons of life that he has so graciously modeled and taught us all. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him. Plans for a local memorial service will be announced as soon as such services are allowed to resume.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020