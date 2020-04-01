|
Joseph J. DeRoss, Jr.
Fort Pierce - Joseph J. DeRoss, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He fought an incredibly courageous seven-year battle against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) while managing to keep his infectious laugh and smile throughout. Joe remained selfless and full of love and compassion for all those around him. He never once complained as he approached the end of his journey.
Joe was born on June 22, 1950 to Grace (Bonanzi) and Joseph J. DeRoss, Sr. in Brooklyn, New York. When Joe was three years old, the family moved to Miami, where he grew up. Joe graduated from Archbishop Curley High School in 1968, Florida State University in 1973, and Stetson Law School in 1977. After law school, Joe moved to Fort Pierce where he began a career in family law that spanned 40 years.
Joe was very passionate about his career and community. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association and Inns of Court. He enjoyed being a member, past president and Paul Harris fellow of the Fort Pierce Rotary Club. He served as a board member for the Sunrise Theatre Foundation. He was a fierce advocate of protecting children from abuse, having served for 20 years as a past president and board member for CASTLE. He was also actively involved in the Meadowood community for over 30 years.
His love of sports and desire to bring sporting events to the area inspired him to co-found Treasure Coast Sports Commission, where he served as president for the first 19 years and remained on the board as Chairman Emeritus. Joe was recently recognized for his service as the Sports Tourism Person of the Year in 2019. He was honored to have this award named after him for future recipients.
He was the founder of the Treasure Coast Seminoles Club and was certainly known as the #1 Seminole fan in the region. During the last days of Joe's life, Coach Bobby Bowden called him to thank him for his dedication to his alma mater and for their years of friendship, invoking an ear to ear smile and holding his index finger proudly in the air.
Joe had a deep love for his family and friends, Florida State University, golf, and music. He led a very active and outgoing lifestyle. Joe was kind, genuine and caring to everyone he met. He always looked for an opportunity to bring a smile to someone's face through his thoughtful gestures or quick-witted jokes. Joe was undoubtedly the life of any party.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Diane and their dog Snoop; his children Matthew DeRoss and his fiancée Lilia Luciano, Blake DeRoss and his wife Jennifer; stepchildren Michael Trabulsy and his wife Kristin, Kristen Guettler and her husband Matthew; his step grandchildren Madison and Harper Trabulsy and Phillip Guettler; his sister Patricia Scottaline and Steve Ripley; nieces Kristi Scottaline and Kelley Deaton and her husband Adam and their three children; his close friend and mother of his children, Jimmie Anne Haisley and her husband Rick. Joe also leaves behind countless friends that he shared a lifetime of laughter and memories with, whom he loved dearly. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Grace, and father, Joseph.
A special note of gratitude to his caregivers, Barbara Seelinger and Rhonda Kelly, along with all the wonderful staff at Treasure Coast Hospice.
A crypt side service will be held for family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure PSP at psp.org or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020