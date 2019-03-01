Services
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucie Catholic Church
Port St. Lucie, FL
View Map
Joseph J. Garra, 96, of Miami, formerly of Port St. Lucie, died Saturday, February 23rd at the Coral Reef Rehab Center in Miami. Born in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Caggianeri) Garra. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Garra worked as a machinist for the U.S. Government in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, VA. He was a member of St. Lucie Catholic Church and a 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus Lodge 7514 in Port St. Lucie. Mr. Garra was a United States Army veteran having defended our country during World War II. Survivors include his daughters Patricia Blevins and Nancy Hult, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 29 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Violet. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 4th from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Lucie Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie. Entombment will be at White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce. Arrangements are entrusted to the Aycock Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019
