Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory
194 Queen St
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 264-8888
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
200 SE 10th St.
Stuart, FL
Dr. Joseph M. Barthet


1945 - 2019
Dr. Joseph M. Barthet Obituary
Dr. Joseph M. Barthet

- - Dr. Joseph M. Barthet, age 74, died at his home in Boone, NC on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following many years of illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Lynch Barthet, and leaves a legacy of five adult children and eight grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th St., Stuart, FL 34996. Immediately following services, there will be a reception at his daughter's home at 2436 SE Sapelo Ave., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.

The family suggests memorials to , 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203, or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

For full obituary information, go to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 10, 2019
