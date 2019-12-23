|
Joseph Martorana
Vero Beach - Joseph Martorana was born in NYC and passed away on December 18th at the age of 98. Son of Domenico and Vincenza Martorana. Siblings Dominick, Katherine, Grace, Dorothy, and niece Mary Celia passed before him. Joe's sister-in-law Rose, 5 nieces, 6 nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and his former wife Audrey remain. He served his country since WWII. Deputy Secretary of NY State, Deputy Director of NY State Division of Veterans Affairs, National Commander of Italian American War Veterans. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm then the Celebration of Joseph's life will follow at 6:00 P.M at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared at
www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019