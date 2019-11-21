|
Joseph McKinney
Bowling Green - Joseph Alan McKinney, 43 of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Wichita, Kansas to John Alan McKinney and Julie Anna Janzen. Joseph was of the Catholic faith and was self-employed.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janelle McKinney; paternal grandparents, Edna and Donald McKinney and his maternal grandfather Ernest Janzen.
Survivors include his wife, Candice McKinney of Beaver Dam; two sons, Jesse William Stewart and Noah Ryan McKinney both of Beaver Dam; his father, John "Jack" McKinney of Buckeye, Arizona; his mother, Julie Janzen of Vero Beach, Florida and his maternal grandmother, Joanne Janzen.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mr. McKinney's family from 1-2 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019