Services
William L Danks Funeral Home Inc
222 N Lafayette St
Beaver Dam, KY 42320
(270) 274-7124
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McKinney


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph McKinney Obituary
Joseph McKinney

Bowling Green - Joseph Alan McKinney, 43 of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Wichita, Kansas to John Alan McKinney and Julie Anna Janzen. Joseph was of the Catholic faith and was self-employed.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janelle McKinney; paternal grandparents, Edna and Donald McKinney and his maternal grandfather Ernest Janzen.

Survivors include his wife, Candice McKinney of Beaver Dam; two sons, Jesse William Stewart and Noah Ryan McKinney both of Beaver Dam; his father, John "Jack" McKinney of Buckeye, Arizona; his mother, Julie Janzen of Vero Beach, Florida and his maternal grandmother, Joanne Janzen.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mr. McKinney's family from 1-2 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Joseph Alan McKinney by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -