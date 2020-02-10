|
Joseph Michael DiFrancesco
Fort Pierce - The patriarch of the DiFrancesco family, Mr. Joseph Michael DiFrancesco went home to the Lord on February 8, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on July 30, 1926 to Bianca and Joseph DiFrancesco in the Bronx, NY. He proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. He was married for 72 years to his beloved wife Mafalda Connie DiFrancesco. They had been residents of Fort Pierce, Florida since 1952 where they grew their large Italian family of 10 children, 33 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Joseph was a strong man who had a big heart. He worked hard to provide for his wife and children. With his strong hands, he was a talented carpenter and building contractor. Building was not only his career but Joseph always said "My work is my hobby, I enjoy it so much". Although he was not a great singer like his wife, his rendition of his trademarked song "Old Man Joe" or "A bushel and a peck" would bring a big smile to everyone's face.
Joseph is survived by his daughters Margherita Sagy (John), Linda French, and Nancyann Harris who was "daddy's little girl", his caretaker for the last two years, and his best friend; his sons Joseph (Jobeth), Johnny (Linda), Michael (Carol), Anthony (Nicole), and Steven (Jenny).
Joseph reunited in heaven with the love of his life, his wife Mafalda (May), his sons; Richard and Patrick DiFrancesco, his mother, Bianca Rose and father, Joseph DiFrancesco; his sister, Fannie Merritt and his brother's Johnny and Tommy DiFrancesco.
The DiFrancesco family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, and prayers from everyone. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Treasure Coast Hospice who were incredible in making his last days peaceful.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6 PM-8 PM at Haisley Funeral Home. Fort Pierce with a service to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at White City Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020