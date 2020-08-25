Joseph Norman Ricotta
Port St Lucie - Joseph Norman Ricotta, born July 19, 1958 in Springville, NY passed unexpectedly from this life on August 17, 2020 at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL at the age of 62 from heart complications.
Joe spent his youth in Dunkirk, NY. After graduating high school in 1976, Joe relocated to Dallas, TX where he spent the next 20 years working for Frito Lay and developing a fondness for boating. His many friends at the Dallas Yacht Club appreciated Joe's generous spirit, huge presence, yet quiet demeaner and humility. After reconnecting with his long-lost love from high school, Joe moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1999. There, he became the soul mate to his partner Cherie (Cheryl DeBell), as well as a father figure to Cherie's two children, Christopher and Courtney. Joe was again able to spend more time with his brother Donald, being just a few hours away. Joe and his brother enjoyed many trips around the country embracing the countryside on their motorcycles, finding happiness in the wind on the open road, discussing hot rods and all things chrome. Christopher's two young children, Carter and Madisyn, thought of Joe as their grandfather in every way that mattered. Joe never put his needs before any other that he cared about and will always be remembered for being "Joe". Joe was hard to describe so his loved ones just referred to his style as "That's just Joe!" It was always and will continue to always be said with much love, respect, and a smile.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph Charles Ricotta, and his mother, Wahneta Ricotta, both of NY. Joe is survived by his step-mother Marilyn Ricotta of NY, Donald Ricotta and his wife Carrie of Apopka, FL, and two sisters, Marcy (Mike) Pakulski, and Lori Ricotta, both of NY. Also of NY are his nephews Ryan and Nathan Pakulski. Scattered around the US are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is furthermore survived by Cheryl DeBell, Christopher, Courtney, Carter & Madisyn of Port St. Lucie. His many friends, coworkers at Tropicana, and neighbors will also miss him dearly.
Joseph's desire was to be cremated. There will be a Celebration of his life at his home in Port St. Lucie when a large gathering is permitted within the next few months.