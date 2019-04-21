Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Advent
4484 S.W. Citrus Boulevard
Palm City, FL
Joseph, 92, died April 5, 2019 in Port St. Lucie. Following a WWII tour in Italy he graduated from Rider College and married Marion, his soul mate and companion of 67 years. His career, spanning better than 45 years, culminated in an upper management position for a large furniture retailer. Joe, and his late wife Marion, retired and located to Stuart in 1990 where they became active in community affairs and the Episcopal Church. Joe was long a member of the Martin County Kairos Prison Ministry team. He is survived by four children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 4484 S.W. Citrus Boulevard, Palm City Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019
