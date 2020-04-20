|
|
Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett
Fort Pierce - Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett, 83, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on April 18, 2020.
Bob was born to the late Charles and Alice Bennett in Salem, New Jersey. He lived in Delaware before moving to Port St. Lucie 19 years ago. Prior to retirement, Bob worked as a Technical Representative for the DuPont Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music and stamp and coin collecting.
Bob was the beloved husband of Betty Singer Bennett for the past 45 years, and dear brother of Ted Bennett (Jean).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
For more information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com.
Arreangements entrusted to Yates Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020