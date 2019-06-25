|
|
Joseph S. DeMaria
Port St. Lucie - Joseph S. DeMaria, age 84, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of New Paltz, NY, died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was born November 2, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Giacinto (James) and Josephine (Mauro) DeMaria.
Joseph was a graduate of New Paltz High School, Class of 1951. He graduated from Delhi University, Class of 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a draftsman for IBM in Fishkill, NY until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club; former member of the VFW, New Paltz; member and former treasurer of the Port St. Lucie Italian Club. He loved to dance, enjoyed bowling, golfing, coin collecting and "not gambling" at the arcade. Joe loved music and came from a family of musicians.
He is survived by a son, Joseph P. DeMaria (Deirdre Puleo) of Modena, NY; two daughters: Sharon Moran (Michael) of Wallkill, NY and Lisa Bergmann (Ryan) of West Chazy, NY; three grandchildren, Kelsey Moran, Maggie Moran and Jack Bergmann; his cousins, Rosemarie Gogarty and Lucille Scotto and several other cousins; and his long-time companion, Marie Volponi.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 3-5 pm at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to a in Joseph's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019