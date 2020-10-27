1/1
Joseph T. Ventura
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph T. Ventura

Vero Beach - It is with heavy heart we announce the untimely passing of Joseph Ventura. He resided in Cortlandt Manor, NY and Vero Beach, FL.

Joseph was the owner of Joe Ventura Tile and Marble Co. for over 50 years, working from Westchester to Connecticut.

He was born in Valhalla, NY to Elizabeth and Tom Ventura and was raised in Pleasantville, NY. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Pamela, his two sons, Joseph, and his wife Barbara, and Christopher, and his wife Karen; seven grandchildren Amanda, Tommy, Travis, Drew, Mikey, Jenna, and Joey; four great-grandchildren Miles, Grayson, Avi, and Thomas. Also surviving are a sister Grace, and many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Joe was a good friend of our Brother/Brother-in-Law Frank Marcella. May he rest in peace and our prayers go out to his whole family.
Todd Crocitto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved