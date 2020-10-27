Joseph T. Ventura
Vero Beach - It is with heavy heart we announce the untimely passing of Joseph Ventura. He resided in Cortlandt Manor, NY and Vero Beach, FL.
Joseph was the owner of Joe Ventura Tile and Marble Co. for over 50 years, working from Westchester to Connecticut.
He was born in Valhalla, NY to Elizabeth and Tom Ventura and was raised in Pleasantville, NY. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Pamela, his two sons, Joseph, and his wife Barbara, and Christopher, and his wife Karen; seven grandchildren Amanda, Tommy, Travis, Drew, Mikey, Jenna, and Joey; four great-grandchildren Miles, Grayson, Avi, and Thomas. Also surviving are a sister Grace, and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date in New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.