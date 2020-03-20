|
Joseph "Joe" Torre
Stuart - Joseph "Joe" Torre, of Stuart, Florida, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. His smile, his loving and giving personality and his bad jokes will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Joe was born in Manhattan, New York City on January 7, 1927. He was the son of Albert and Anna La Macchia Torre. He lived in Brooklyn when he met the love of his life, Rosaria Sadie Greco. They were married from June 1948 until her passing in October 1998. They resided in Brooklyn and on Long Island, finally retiring to Florida in 1993.
Joe was a veteran of World War II, a retired machinist in the newspaper printing business, a Florida Long-Term Care Ombudsman, a Heart Center volunteer at Cleveland Clinic Martin North and a faithful member of his church, Abundant Life Ministries of Stuart.
Joe Torre was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, brother, John Torre and sister, Vinnie Torre. He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Grubb (John) of Port Saint Lucie, grandson Ryan Delling (Sara) of Old Bridge, NJ, grandson Trevor Delling (Hilary) of Austin, TX, three great-grandchildren, and an extended family of nieces and nephews.
Joe will be laid to rest with military honors in the Long Island National Cemetery. Due to the current coronavirus situation, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by All County Funeral Home, Stuart, FL and McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name may be made to his church.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020