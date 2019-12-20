|
|
Joseph W. Mizzi
Fort Pierce - Joseph W. Mizzi 79, of Fort Pierce Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday December 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosalie. Friends are invited to gather on Monday December 23, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City Florida from 11am until the time of services at 1pm with Father Jack Barrow. Entombment in Forest Hills Memorial Park is to immediately follow services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019