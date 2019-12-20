Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Entombment
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Fort Pierce - Joseph W. Mizzi 79, of Fort Pierce Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday December 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosalie. Friends are invited to gather on Monday December 23, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City Florida from 11am until the time of services at 1pm with Father Jack Barrow. Entombment in Forest Hills Memorial Park is to immediately follow services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
