Joyce A. Miller
- - Joyce A. Miller passed away June 26, 2019, in Barefoot Bay, Florida. She was born December 17, 1941 in Rock Creek, Ohio, and lived in Ashtabula until 2002 when she moved to Barefoot Bay, Florida.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She will be remembered for her quick wit along with gifts of compassion, creativity and hospitality. Joyce worked for 21 years as a baker for the Ashtabula County Nursing Home. She cherished time with loved ones and enjoyed music, gardening and her years as a scout leader. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ashtabula, Ohio, and the Orioles Nest and Moose Lodge in Micco, Florida.
Joyce was preceded in death by first husband, Edward V. Geer; second husband, Homer L. Miller; father, Leo Brown; mother, Beatrice Brown; and brothers, William and Larry Brown. She is survived by brother, Robert Brown; sister, Dorothy Milner; son, Edward Geer; daughters, Janice Simpson and Lana Herzer; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Joyce was blessed with loving stepchildren- William, Scott and Randy Miller, Donald Richmond, Connie Buckel, Pati Coy, Rocksandra Abrams, Pamela Nesbitt, Laurie Carroll and Kathleen Ransom. Joyce is also survived by her boyfriend Leonard Maestrini who added much love and joy to her life.
She will be laid to rest during a private graveside service at Edgewood Cemetery in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Condolences can be made online at afcfcare.com. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, (321) 724-2224.
Published in the TC Palm on July 9, 2019