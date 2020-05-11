Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Gillette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann Gillette Obituary
Joyce Ann Gillette

Fort Pierce - Joyce Ann Gillette, born July 31, 1947, passed away May 6, 2020 following a sudden stroke. She was predeceased by her father, Edgar "Bud" Gillette, and her nephew Adam.

A lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Joyce Ann is survived by her mother, Joyce E. Gillette, and her brothers: Wes (Thanh), Stacy (Sharon), David (Ellen) and John (Donna). Although she never married, Joyce Ann loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as her own.

A Dan McCarty graduate (1965), Joyce Ann retired from the St. Lucie County School Board after 32 years as a teacher's aide. She loved family, cards and her dog Twiggy. No doubt she's looking down from heaven, giving her signature "two thumb's up" with a grin on her face.

The family will hold a celebration of Joyce Ann's life at a future date, with arrangements handled by Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now