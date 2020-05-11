|
|
Joyce Ann Gillette
Fort Pierce - Joyce Ann Gillette, born July 31, 1947, passed away May 6, 2020 following a sudden stroke. She was predeceased by her father, Edgar "Bud" Gillette, and her nephew Adam.
A lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Joyce Ann is survived by her mother, Joyce E. Gillette, and her brothers: Wes (Thanh), Stacy (Sharon), David (Ellen) and John (Donna). Although she never married, Joyce Ann loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as her own.
A Dan McCarty graduate (1965), Joyce Ann retired from the St. Lucie County School Board after 32 years as a teacher's aide. She loved family, cards and her dog Twiggy. No doubt she's looking down from heaven, giving her signature "two thumb's up" with a grin on her face.
The family will hold a celebration of Joyce Ann's life at a future date, with arrangements handled by Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 12, 2020