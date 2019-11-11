|
Joyce B. Holmes, Phd.
Stuart - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dr. Joyce Anne Bradford Bentley Holmes age 77, of Stuart, Florida and Thousand Island Park, New York. She passed on to an eternal life on November 8, 2019, at home with her loving family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Rome, New York to Alexander Bradford Bentley and Ruth Lachenuauer Bentley, the second of four children. She was a loving and devoted wife to her high school sweetheart Ronald James Holmes, who predeceased her. She was a patient, kind and gentle mother to Scott, their only child. She cherished memories of childhood summers spent at Thousand Island Park, New York on the Saint Lawrence River. In retirement, she and her husband returned to spend summers there.
She attended the University of Maine, Boston University and Florida Atlantic University and was a trained Justice Center Mediator in Special Education Disputes. Her undergraduate degrees and masters were in Social Psychology and Special Education with her Specialist and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University, where she was a member of the National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
She is the author of several articles on best practices in Exceptional Student Education. She dedicated her most recent book entitled, Mrs. Feathergreen Must Be A Superhero, to teachers who devoted their career making a difference and promoting success for children with disabilities.
Her service to education was never-ending. She began teaching Exceptional Students. She then took a position as a Resource Specialist with Florida Learning Resource System, serving education professionals and parents in Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties. Joyce became a pioneer in the Special Education field, ceaselessly striving to implement the Federal laws to provide students with disabilities the same opportunities as their non-disabled peers. She served on numerous Florida State Advisory Councils, Committees and Task Forces, including appointment by the Governor to propose recommendations to reorganize the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Services for a more effective service delivery. During her tenure, she also served on the Florida Department of Education Oversight Committee for Exceptional Student Education, Parent Education Task Force, HRS, Human Rights Committee and Child Abuse and Neglect Task Force. She was well known to ask, "Is it in the best interest of the child?" She inspired and lead by example with grace, holding herself to the highest standard of excellence. She also served as an adjunct Instructor in Exceptional Education for Florida Atlantic University. Dr. Holmes was a prominent figure in education serving Martin County as the Executive Director of Exceptional Student Education and Student Services. She initiated and spearheaded numerous programs, services and community partnerships for the education system.
Her altruism was shared through volunteering with numerous community services and boards. Including Palm Glades Girl Scouts, , Exchange Center for Child Abuse/Neglect, Very Special Arts, Special Olympics, Salvation Army, Sandy Pines Psychiatric Hospital Board of Trustees and Women In Philanthropy. She embraced the Rotary Motto of "Service above Self", becoming the first female president of the Stuart Rotary Club and then serving as the Rotary District Governors Assistant and Chair of the Rotary District Foundation. Through Rotary, she championed many literacy projects both Nationally and Internationally.
Honors bestowed upon her were one of the highest Rotary International Recognitions, The Meritorious Service Award; Florida Atlantic University Distinguished Alumni, Martin County Unsung Hero, Martin County Women of Distinction and the Prestigious National Joletta Reynolds Service to Service Education Award. This is presented to people who demonstrated dedication, excellence, and integrity while servicing children with disabilities and their families.
Joyce was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Stuart, Florida. She is predeceased in death by her parents, a brother, Arthur Bradford Bentley III and a sister, Diane Catherine Bradford Bentley McLallen.
She left this Earth a far better place than she found it. She was always there for her family and friends. She was loving, compassionate and generous. Her care of her loved ones was enduring to the end. Joyce's final days were spent surrounded by her family and many of her close friends.
She is survived by her son, Scott James Holmes (Lorraine), grandsons Matthew James Holmes, Scott VanDuzer (Laura), Jordan VanDuzer (Danielle), a brother Rev. Canon Frederick Bentley (Barbara), Sallie Marcy (Bill), and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews. An important part of her family was her dog Katie, who was at her side until the end.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, Florida. Interment will be private at Forest Hills Cemetery, Palm City, Florida.
To honor Joyce's legacy, a scholarship has been set up through the Rotary Club of Stuart for a deserving high school student with a disability who plans to pursue vocational training or college. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Rotary Club of Stuart Foundation Inc., The Rotary Club of Stuart, PO Box 81, Stuart, FL 34995.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019