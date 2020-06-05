Joyce C. Box
Indiantown - Joyce C. Box passed away peacefully at her son's home on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Joyce was born in Queens, NY. to Robert J. Colavito and Mildred A. Bennett. As a young child, she moved to Miami, FL with her mother, where she later met her first husband, Bud Tuning. They eventually moved to Jupiter, FL in the early 60's where they had two sons, Jeff and Tim Tuning. Joyce eventually left Jupiter for a career and ended up as an executive, telecommunications. After moving all over the country, she came back to South Florida where she met her 3rd husband, Jim Box. After retiring, she moved to Tavares, FL to be close to some of her family. Joyce is survived by her brothers, Steven and Robert Colavito, her sister Andrea Lueghausen, her son, Tim Tuning, daughter-in-law Gloria, her granddaughter Emily Tuning which she spent the last 6 and a half years with battling the disease of Dementia. Also survived by her grandsons Caleb, Greg, and Travis Tuning, granddaughters Amanda Campbell, Brooke Hartman, Kirsten Tuning and great-grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Jim Box, her sister Marggie, and her son Jeff Tuning. Everywhere Joyce went, she made a lot of friends. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends and we will miss her wonderful smile and her positive attitude. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. Contributions as a memorial may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.