Joyce C. Tilton
Joyce C. Tilton

Joyce C. Tilton, born as Edna Joyce Craig, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, C. N. "Norris" Tilton, sons Charles "Chuck" Tilton, Jr. and Tracy Barton Tilton, along with her grandchildren Holly, Terri, Lee, Fallon, Norris, Dee Dee, Justine, Debbie, Staysee, and Gilberto, in addition to her great-grandchildren Lauren, Houston, Ashtyn, Layla, Allan, Taj, and Maya, and her great great grandson Brennan. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Robert "Bob" Tilton and Allan Lee Tilton.

Joyce traveled the world with her husband Norris as he served in the United States Navy for 26 years all the while raising their four boys. After the Navy, Joyce and Norris "retired" in Jensen Beach where they owned and operated a law firm in downtown Jensen Beach which is currently still operating under the ownership of their grandson Lee. Joyce is most commonly and affectionately known as "Memaw" among her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends. She is adored by all of her family who are blessed with everlasting memories from her cooking, vacations, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion, and just being the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother around.

A private service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home in Jensen Beach, Florida.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
7723341200
