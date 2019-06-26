Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Joyce Largeteau
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
7550 26th St.
Vero Beach, FL
- - Joyce (Crystle) Largeteau, 88, departed this life on June 24, 2019.

While her memory faded before she did, it left her without the weight of her life's twists and turns. Her final years were defined by a favorite sentence endearing Joyce to all. "I love you" was the last sentence she was able to say and freely given to everyone she met. What a gift it was for her to leave this world with nothing but love in her heart and mind.

Celebrating Joyce's life are children Michael Faulkner, Toby Faulkner, Susan Diamond & Julia Parr (Gary), Michael Largeteau (Merja) & Nancy Whitman (Fred). She was blessed with 9 grandchildren Gregory ("Julez"), Christopher (Ashley), Joshua (Taryn), C.D., Kyle, Colby, Stephanie, Sean

(Karen) & Patrick (Yuka). 4 great-grandchildren, twins Oran & Lincoln (Greg & Julez) and Thomas & Emily (Sean & Karen) also brought smiles to her days.

Joyce was a life-long print shop employee, a career which she was proud to point out was dominated by men and in which she was as skilled or more-so than most of them. Proudly born in the Bogue Sound area of N.C., she also lived in Columbus, OH, Miami, FL and Vero Beach, her final home, where she worked at the Press Journal for nearly 20 years. She and husband Tom were well-known in the late 90's as owners of Tom's Quality Used Furniture.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th at St. John of the Cross, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach with interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers/Parkinsons Association, 2300 5th Avenue Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 26, 2019
