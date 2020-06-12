Joyce Patricia Hutchinson
Fort Pierce - Our loving mother, grandmother and best friend, Joyce Patricia Hutchinson, of Fort Pierce, Florida, went to Heaven, June 6, 2020.
Joyce is lovingly remembered by her children, David Hutchinson, Chuck and Beth Hutchinson,
Frannie Hutchinson (daughter-in law), Gail Wilson, Cindy and Burton Saleeby and preceded in death by her son Robbie.
She was truly blessed to have 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 great -great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a "Celebration of Life", June 27th at 11:00, Midway Baptist Church, 1108 West Midway Road, Fort Pierce, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Auggie's Quest (for ALS), and/or Florida Special Olympics.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.