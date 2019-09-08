|
|
Judith Abstein Hamner, 74 years old, passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2, 2019.
Judy was born on September 26, 1944 in Pahokee, Florida, to Floyd Hiram Abstein and Martha Elizabeth (Allen) Abstein. She was of Baptist faith and a life-long resident of Fort Pierce, graduated from Dan McCarty High School in 1962, received her AA from Indian River Community College, and worked as a bookkeeper until she retired. She was a member of the Xi Nu Gamma chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi, St. Lucie County Fair Association, Florida Cowbelles, St. Lucie County Cattle Women, and Fort Pierce Cowboy Club; volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters; and loved reading, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Audrey Hamner Beany; grandson Ryan Beany; sister Linda Abstein Harrington; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of your choice or the St. Lucie County 4-H Association, 8400 Picos Road Suite 101, Fort Pierce, Florida 34945.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Haisley Reception Center, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judith A. Hamner visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019