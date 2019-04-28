|
Judith Ann Cochran
Vero Beach, FL
Judith Ann Eckheart Cochran, 81, passed away peacefully on April 21st in Lakeland, Florida. Since her birth in Evanston, Iowa on Dec. 9th, 1937 she has nourished those around her with faith and love. She was inspirational in her happy anticipation of heaven and her love of country.
Survivors include sister, Bonnie Turlington; daughters, Jacque (Randy) Greene, Sherri (Robby) Stevens, Carrie (Danny) Lee & Kathie (Eddie) Gallucci; 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service in memory of Judy will be held in the Cypress Chapel at Life for Youth Camp on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 PM (1416 82nd Ave. Vero Beach, FL. 32966). Reception immediately following at Life for Youth Camp dining hall.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations to the Life for Youth Camp's prayer garden. Funds will be used to enhance the beauty of the garden and foster Judy's vision.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019