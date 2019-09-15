|
|
Judith Ann Padrta
- - Our beloved Judy died peacefully on Sunday 18 August 2019 after a lengthy residence in a nursing home. She leaves husband Jerry and a stepchild Jerry Jr.
Judy was born in Morehouse, Missouri on 26 August 1939. At age 3 her parents moved to Los Angeles to help the war effort. Her dad went into the army, then served as a police officer. While serving in that capacity, he was killed on duty. Judy and her mother moved many times after that, finally settling in Florida. At age 18 she became a WAVE, where she met and married her only love.
Judy made friends in many places both in and out of the navy. As a result, her address book was brimming. Early on, she realized the importance of friends. With her husband, she spent 25 years in San Diego where their awning business flourished. In 2003 she and Jerry moved to Port St Lucie where they soon established wonderful friendships. Judy loved league bowling, pursuing it until she was overtaken by infirmity. She also volunteered to be cashier on weekends at the Bayshore Diner for many years. The friends she made there were too numerous to count.
As per her wishes, her ashes will be placed in Arlington National Cemetery, near the nation's capitol , eventually to be joined by her husband. How she did love our country!
Celebration of her life event to be announced.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019