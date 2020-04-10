|
Judith E. Cindrick
Palm City - Judith E. Cindrick (Tamminen) of Palm City, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd, surrounded by her family at Treasure Coast Hospice House in Stuart at age 69. She was born December 22, 1950 and grew up in Spencer, NY before meeting her husband to be, Ron, while studying Psychology at SUNY Albany. The two married and started a family in Lewiston, NY. She, later, earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Buffalo. They moved their growing family to South Florida in 1979. Judy returned to school to pursuit a career in education, receiving a Master's Degree from Florida Atlantic University. She became a dedicated and beloved educator in Martin and Palm Beach Counties with a passion for science, until her retirement in 2015. Judy loved life and had many interests including reading, travel, nature, cooking, sewing, music and, most of all, family. She was a good friend to many, a devoted partner to her husband, a mother to 3 loving children, and an adoring grandmother. Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ronald Cindrick of Palm City; daughter: Jennifer Mathis of Okeechobee; son, Christopher Cindrick of Port Saint Lucie; son, Mark Cindrick of Palm City; and grandchildren: Lindsey Scammell of Okeechobee/Stuart, Ainsley and Easton Mathis of Okeechobee, and Vera, Jaxon, and Maddux Cindrick of Port Saint Lucie. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Elizabeth Tamminen of Lake Worth, FL and her sister, Katherine Walsh of Mount Pleasant, MI. Her family dearly misses her smile, spirit and unconditional love. In consideration of the current health crisis, an video tribute will be posted online by Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City. For those who desire, contributions may be made to the in her honor at www.kidney.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020