Judith (Judy) Flanagan



Ft. Pierce - Judith (Judy) Flanagan,72, passed away on Sunday August 9, at home peacefully with her family by her side.



Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Judy was born in Peoria, IL on January 18th,1948. She graduated from L.P. high school in Lasalle IL in 1966. Judy was married to Michael Flanagan on July 8th, 1967, they were married 53 years.



Judy and Mike moved to Florida in 1970 to raise their family and start Mike's longtime career as a Chef in Ft. Pierce.



Judy worked many jobs in the restaurant industry alongside her husband. She retired from Wal-Mart after nearly 20 years of service. Judy enjoyed doing puzzles and sitting on her porch with her family and beloved pets.



Judy is survived by her husband Michael (Chef Mike), two daughters; Colleen (Mark) Charbonneau of Illinois, Kelly (Chris) Mariani of Wisconsin; one son Michael Flanagan of Ft. Pierce; four grandchildren, Christian and Cale Charbonneau of Illinois, Carlie Flanagan and Trenton Frazier of Ft. Pierce; three sisters, Cathy, Debby, Patty (Kenny), one brother, Gene (Sue) and several nieces and nephews.



Judy is preceded in death by both parents (John and Mary Snedeker) and one brother (Junior).



In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice of St. Lucie County, Ft. Pierce, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store