Judith (Judy ) James
Judith ( Judy ) James passed peacefully from this life at her home in st. Augustine FL. Surrounded with much love .
Judy was a native of north carolina , a graduate of Wake Forest University with a masters degree from Florida Atlantic University.
Judy worked as a social worker for the state of florida while her husband Gerald ( Jerry ) James attended law school. During her years in ft. Pierce Judy was a tireless civic leader serving many causes . She spearheaded the creation of the childrens services council of slc, served as president of the ft. Pierce chamber of commerce , the league of womens voters , a child advocate, and many other worthwhile civic endeavors. Service to community was her way of paying back and paying it forward.
Judy is survived by her children ; Rob Roy James. Stuart fl ; Abby and Jody James, Orlando ,FL ; Tyler (Bo) James and Scott James, St. Augustine FL.
We love you mom, and will forever cherish your momories of a life well lived.
A private family service is planned.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.