Judith (Judy ) James



Judith ( Judy ) James passed peacefully from this life at her home in st. Augustine FL. Surrounded with much love .



Judy was a native of north carolina , a graduate of Wake Forest University with a masters degree from Florida Atlantic University.



Judy worked as a social worker for the state of florida while her husband Gerald ( Jerry ) James attended law school. During her years in ft. Pierce Judy was a tireless civic leader serving many causes . She spearheaded the creation of the childrens services council of slc, served as president of the ft. Pierce chamber of commerce , the league of womens voters , a child advocate, and many other worthwhile civic endeavors. Service to community was her way of paying back and paying it forward.



Judy is survived by her children ; Rob Roy James. Stuart fl ; Abby and Jody James, Orlando ,FL ; Tyler (Bo) James and Scott James, St. Augustine FL.



We love you mom, and will forever cherish your momories of a life well lived.



A private family service is planned.









