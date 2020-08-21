Judith M. Markowski
Judith M. Markowski, passed away August 15, 2020 in Clewiston, FL at the age of 59. She is survived by two sons, Roy C. Montgomery III and Kyle W. Montgomery; her mother, Edwina Markowski, a sister Gail Manion, brother Daniel J. Markowski, a niece and nephew. Judith is predeceased by her father, Alexander Markowski. She worked in Sales at Turner Industrial in Ft. Pierce. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 12Noon to 1PM immediately followed by funeral services at 1PM at Aycock Funeral Home 6026 North US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL (772) 461-8912 with Deacon Bill Hobby presiding. For online expressions of sympathy and directions please visit the funeral home website at dignitymemorial.com
.