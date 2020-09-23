Judith S. Cormier
Jensen Beach - Judy Cormier of Jensen Beach, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Judy was born in Cordova, Alabama April 14, 1944 to Lester and Myrtle Stanley. She is survived by her husband Wallace; her son Scott of Okeechobee and sister Jimmy Phillips of Cordova, Alabama as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy has been a resident of Jensen Beach since 1986 moving from Sebring where she was a realtor/broker and part owner of a Century 21 franchise.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral home, Stuart, Fl 34994
Condolences can be made at www.MartinFuneral.com
