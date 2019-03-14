|
Judith Torsiello
Port St. Lucie, FL
Judith Torsiello, 76 of Port St. Lucie, passed away March 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Newark, NJ she moved to the Treasure Coast eight years ago coming from Palm Bay.
Judith worked in retail customer service. She enjoyed Bingo and reading when she had the time, and helping other people, especially single mother's was rewarding to her.
Judith was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended services at Cashmere and Palm City.
She is survived by her sons, Richard David Torsiello, Jr. (fiance, Martha Staten and her children, Dakota and Miranda) Robert M. Torsiello (wife, Karin and their children, Christanna, Tyler and Maxwell) and Michael A. Torsiello; nieces Debbie and Diane Walker.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Torsiello, Sr.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 10 am to 12 noon, Saturday, March 16th at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home with a service at 11:15 am.
In lieu of flowers please consider Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981 or Palm City Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2844 SW Boatramp Ave, Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 14, 2019