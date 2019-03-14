Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Torsiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Torsiello


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Torsiello Obituary
Judith Torsiello

Port St. Lucie, FL

Judith Torsiello, 76 of Port St. Lucie, passed away March 10, 2019 at home.

Born in Newark, NJ she moved to the Treasure Coast eight years ago coming from Palm Bay.

Judith worked in retail customer service. She enjoyed Bingo and reading when she had the time, and helping other people, especially single mother's was rewarding to her.

Judith was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended services at Cashmere and Palm City.

She is survived by her sons, Richard David Torsiello, Jr. (fiance, Martha Staten and her children, Dakota and Miranda) Robert M. Torsiello (wife, Karin and their children, Christanna, Tyler and Maxwell) and Michael A. Torsiello; nieces Debbie and Diane Walker.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Torsiello, Sr.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 10 am to 12 noon, Saturday, March 16th at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home with a service at 11:15 am.

In lieu of flowers please consider Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981 or Palm City Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2844 SW Boatramp Ave, Palm City, FL 34990.

www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now