|
|
Julia Hernandez Miller
Fort Pierce - Julia Hernandez Miller, 101, died January 24, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mrs. Miller was a native of Puerto Rico and moved to New York City when she was 18. She met the love of her life, George T. Miller and they married in 1939 and in 1947 and 3 children later, they then moved to Fort Pierce, Florida, making it their home of a lifetime.
She loved gardening and taking care of "Julie's Botanical Gardens". She also loved people, singing and dancing.
Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1987.
Survivors include her beloved 4 sons, Walter, Joey, Frederick and Ed Miller; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3:30 - 5:30 PM with a Wake Service at 5:30 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial be will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Fort Pierce. A private burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020