Julia Patricia Fitzsimons
Fort Pierce, FL
Julia Patricia Fitzsimons died April 2, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1924 Zephyr Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th from 5-7 PM with a Wake Service at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
