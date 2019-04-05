Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Fitzsimons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Patricia Fitzsimons


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Patricia Fitzsimons Obituary
Julia Patricia Fitzsimons

Fort Pierce, FL

Julia Patricia Fitzsimons died April 2, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1924 Zephyr Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th from 5-7 PM with a Wake Service at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now