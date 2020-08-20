Julie Tower Green
Port St Lucie - April 13, 1944- August 16, 2020
Julie Tower Green, daughter of Frances and Vaughn Tower of Greenville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 16th after complications following a necessary neck surgery. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Marc; her two proud children and their spouses, Kate and Zeb Ripple, Matthew and Jessica Green; her five adoring grandchildren, Olivia Ripple (15), Max Ripple (12), Lucia Green (7), Sophie Green (4) and Owen Green (2) and her sister, Nancy Tower Scott.
Julie graduated from Greenville High School in 1962 and continuously reminded her family of her energetic cheerleading career. In 1964, Julie received an Associate Degree from Robert Morris College. While working at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA, she met and married Marc Green on September 8th, 1972. Her bubbly personality made her a senior member of the Personnel Department at the bank. Her desired transition to motherhood encouraged her to become a remarkable cook. Julie was known for preparing creative and delicious dinners and baking her famous carrot cake. She loved to entertain and made all feel welcome and included. She relished in watching her children participate in their various athletic competitions. Later in her life, Julie found a passion in serving others while working as a real estate agent at Houlihan Lawrence in Bedford, NY and at numerous retailers: Ann Taylor, Fairfield Women's Exchange, Frette and Mont Blanc where she embraced the needs of all customers. "GiGi" found great joy in being a grandmother and spoiled them at any available moment. She found pleasure in expressing her artistic self by painting and decorating. Julie will always be remembered for her unconditional love, chic sense of style, curiosity, loyalty and genuine interest in the lives of her friends.
In lieu of flowers, we would like to encourage donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A family gathering over Thanksgiving will include a celebration of Julie's life.