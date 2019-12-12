|
|
Julio M. Mendes
Fort Pierce - Julio M. Mendes, 79, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. surrounded by his loving family.
Julio was born on February 23, 1940 in Portugal and moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1986 coming from Mineola, NY.
He will forever be remembered for his love of life, his family, dance, soccer and laughter. He was always ready for a good time and we are thankful and blessed with the numerous stories he left us with, and we will truly miss him giving us new ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years; Elvira Mendes of Fort Pierce, FL.; children, Josephine Carydes of Fort Pierce, FL., Alice (Rich) Hillgardner of Massapequa, NY, Joseph (Brenda) Mendes of Fort Pierce, FL.; grandchildren, John Carydes of New Hyde Park, NY, Kristina Carydes of Fort Pierce, FL., Thomas Carydes of Fort Piece, FL., Courtney Hillgardner of Massapequa, NY, Ryan Hillgardner of Massapequa, NY, Patrick Hillgardner of Massapequa, NY, Alyssa Elwood of Fort Pierce, FL., Nicholas Mendes of Fort Pierce, FL. and several other loving family members.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM and again at 6:00-8:00 PM with a Wake at 7:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. 34984. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Marks Catholic Church, 1924 Zephyr Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019