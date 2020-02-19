Resources
Julius J. Wright


1943 - 2020
Julius J. Wright Obituary
On February 12, 2020, the Lord saw fit to call home his beloved son, Julius James Wright affectionally called "Jay" by his family. Julius was born to Elder Ossie and Julia Wright on February 19, 1943 in Ft. Pierce, FL. He attended the local schools of St. Lucie County, graduating from Lincoln Park Academy in 1962. He completed and received his A. S. Degree in Mortuary Science in 1975. He was employed as a licensed funeral director at Sarah's Memorial Chapel for many years and worked for many years in the same capacity at Stone Brothers Funeral Home. Julius was also a talented singer, writer, and guitarist. He leaves to mourn five daughters: Deidre Gainey, Debbie Johnson, Darlena Wright, Felecia Lucas, and Eulisha Desire; ten grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; a brother Bishop Ronald E. Wright, Sr.; Sisters Rev. Dr. Frances Harris and Rev. Dr. Mary Dixon. Julius was a faithful member of the New Testament Baptist Church of America, Inc.

www.StoneBrothersFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
