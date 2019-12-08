|
Julius Jensen III
Julius Jensen III, a long-time resident of Nantucket and Vero Beach, Fla., died peacefully in his sleep at his beloved home on Nantucket, early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was 86.
Jensen, known as Reb to family and friends, was born in St. Louis, Mo. He won the Headmaster's Cup at the St. Louis Country Day School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Amherst in 1954. After the Korean War he served as an Air Force officer in Japan, where he was a general's aide-de-camp.
Reb met his wife Daintry on Nantucket and they married in May of 1959. He earned his master of business administration degree at Harvard, and after a short stint on Wall Street he moved his young family to Dedham to pursue a financial career in Boston.
His business achievements included co-founding the Continental Investment Corporation and serving as chairman of the board at United Funds Inc., one of the largest mutual-fund companies in America at the time. His crowning business achievement was Copley Venture Partners, a pioneering venture-capital firm.
Reb loved doing big things. Those who knew him often described him as a "force of nature," and two of his highest motivating desires were to provide for his family and to preserve Nantucket's unique natural beauty intact. He played a crucial role in the placing over 240 acres known as Norwood Farm, a property his father had owned, into perpetual conservation. His greatest legacy, in collaboration with the Nantucket Land Bank and the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, has been to ensure that this beautiful part of the island will remain unspoiled by development for future generations to enjoy.
Reb was a devoted member of the communities in which he lived. He served on many boards, including Dedham Country Day School, the Nantucket Yacht Club and the Riverside Theater Company. Among his proudest roles were president of Sankaty Head Golf Club and his deep involvement in the Nantucket Historical Association. He also truly enjoyed his memberships at the Somerset Club in Boston and the Redstick Golf Club in Vero Beach.
Reb was a remarkably generous and steadfast husband, father, grandfather and friend, always there to champion the interests of those he loved and lend his support in their pursuit of their own dreams. He was a rare breed of gentleman, and he will be deeply missed.
Reb is survived by his wife Daintry Jensen; daughters Julia and Daintry Jensen; son-in-law Tim Weed; grandchildren Louise and Trowbridge Weed; sister-in-law Bonnie Jensen; and nephew Thor Jensen.
A memorial service will be held next summer on Nantucket Island.
