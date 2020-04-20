Services
Jun Conniff
Jun Ray Conniff Obituary
Jun Ray Conniff

Little Hollywood - Jun Ray Conniff, 82, of Little Hollywood, Florida passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. Jun was born in Quay, Florida and was a lifelong resident of the Treasure Coast. He had served in the US Navy. Jun was a commercial fisherman and could be frequently found selling his catch to the Judah and Son Fish Market. Jun had been a member of the Moose Lodge, and was an avid billiard and bowler. He had an appreciation of all sports but especially loved the Yankees in their pin strips. Survivors include his brothers Alfred Conniff and Sears (Shirley) Conniff of Vero Beach of Vero Beach; a sister Lucy Warren of Vero Beach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Conniff and a son Johnny Conniff. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Due to the Coronavirus limitations, a private family graveside service will take place at the Winter Beach Cemetery.. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
