Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Resources
June M. Bielefeldt


1927 - 2019
June M. Bielefeldt Obituary
June M. Bielefeldt

Stuart - Passed away peacefully July 15th 2019 at the age of 92. Born on July 11, 1927 to Ray and Marie (Shaver) Baker in Buffalo NY. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, Married Edward Bielefeldt raised 3 children and had a long career with NY state Department of Labor. She loved the outdoors, was very involved in Gardening, Hiking, Biking, Cross Country Skiing and League of Woman Voters. She always had a smile on her face, loved her family, Jazz Music, Live Performances & Adventure Travel. June was a Devote Catholic and Proud Irish-American Democrat.She is survived by her 3 children, Tom (Gail), Julie and John (Gwynne) and 6 loving grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City, at 11 AM Saturday July 27th. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PKDcure.org
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019
