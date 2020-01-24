|
|
Karen Anne Swift
Lakeport - Karen Anne Swift (64), Lakeport, FL resident, and life-long resident of St. Lucie County, FL passed away on December 19, 2019.
She will be missed deeply by her family, friends, and all who knew the special person she was. Karen was funny and could light up a room with her laugh. She worked hard and lived her best life, thanking God everyday for his blessings.
A private family service will be determined. Condolences may be received at [email protected]
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020